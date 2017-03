© PIxabay

WikiLeaks' exposure of CIA hacking tools and practices has raised a number of issues. It appears that by weaponizing malware, viruses, Trojans, remote control systems and secretly exploiting the vulnerabilities of popular software and hardware, the CIA's hacking division has crossed the red line.The latest WikiLeaks exposure has given both enterprises and ordinary consumers of IT products the shivers.While former NSA contractor Edward Snowden's revelations shed light on the extent of US global surveillance, the WikiLeaks files offer an inside peek at how the intrusion has been carried out.WikiLeaks' "Year Zero" document collection has introduced "the scope and direction of the CIA's global covert hacking program, its malware arsenal and dozens of 'zero day' weaponized exploits against a wide range of US and European company products,."While the real magnitude of the problem has yet to be evaluated, the question remains open, whether the US government and Silicon Valley giants were aware of the CIA's hacking problem.Commenting on the explosive leak Tuesday, Snowden tweeted: "" he added.​However, besides targeting potential US adversaries overseas by penetrating into their systems, it appears that the US intelligence community had no scruples about exposing American citizens to both its spying practices and potential data theft by external intruders."Evidence mounts showing CIA & FBI knew about catastrophic weaknesses in the most-used smartphones in America, but kept them open — to spy," Snowden pointed out, referring to the leaked documents.The WikiLeaks press release called attention to the fact that "."" the press release stated.'Furthermore, in addition to its capability to break into both civilian and government systems, the CIA is capable of hiding the traces of its intrusion and,due to its substantial library of attack techniques "stolen" from malware produced in other states.Meanwhile, on early Tuesday, ArsTechnica.co.uk published an article describing the Data-wiping malware program Shamoon and warning that the virus is likely to make a successful comeback."Shamoon — the mysterious disk wiper that popped up out of nowhere in 2012 and took out more than 35,000 computers in a Saudi Arabian-owned gas company before disappearing — is back," the media outlet wrote , citing Russian multinational cybersecurity provider Kaspersky Lab.