Kiev's decision to appease the ultra-nationalists who are illegally blockading East Ukraine has resulted in a severe energy shortage and seized assets and tax revenues — compliments of the Donbass republics.
In other words: Kiev shot itself in the foot, and to make matters worse, the ultra-nationalists are now preparing to march on Kiev.
Ukraine's most powerful neo-Nazi leader (and commander of his own rune-bedazzled punitive battalion) has already announced that he intends to dissolve the Rada and dethrone Poroshenko.
As expected, Kiev will attempt to diffuse this disaster by blaming Russia. AFP reports:
Kiev will seek to convince the UN's top court that Moscow is "sponsoring terrorism" in a bloody conflict involving separatist pro-Russian rebels, as tensions escalate in war-torn eastern Ukraine.This is really just a desperate, final attempt to avoid the inevitable. Poroshenko knows that the neo-Nazi muscle that brought him to power has turned against him. And his chocolate bars won't protect him from angry mobs of Ukrainians.
Ukraine's representatives will also ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday to take emergency measures ordering Russia to stop its alleged funneling of money, weapons and personnel into the east, and to halt what it called "discrimination" of minorities in Russian-occupied Crimea.
Washington has already signaled that it wants to cut funding for Kiev's terror campaign against the people of Donbass. Poroshenko's only hope now is to appeal to the "international community" for sympathy.
Why not try? Poroshenko can show off his collection of "captured Russian passports" (again):
Dmitriy Labin, professor of international law at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), Doctor of Legal Sciences, has commented to Pravda.Ru on the issue. "They may present everything they want. But the UN International Court of Justice does not deal with criminal cases. According to its Charter, it considers only disputes between states. Thus, Poroshenko has no prospects."Don't fret, Petro. If you flee Kiev right now, you can enjoy a very pleasant life as a Brooklyn hipster — with Saakashvili and your wing-man.
Ruslan Bortnik, Director of the Institute for Analysis and Management of Politics, suggested that Poroshenko may present some documents, like passports of Russian citizens who took part in the conflict in the East of Ukraine. Ukraine may also present some evidence that the Crimean Tatars are allegedly persecuted, Bortnik told Pravda.Ru.
