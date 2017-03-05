Obama's goal is to oust Trump from the presidency either by forcing his resignation or through his impeachment.
The former POTUS, and current "organizer and chief", against Donald Trump is filling up his DC mansion with the attack team that he hopes will take down President Trump and keep his neo-liberal left legacy in tacts.
According to a close family friend, Obama's goal is to remove President Trump from office by resignation or through his impeachment.
Obama is has employed his trusted aid and White House attack dog, Valerie Jarrett, to help him achieve his treasonous goal. Jarrett has even moved into the 8,200-square-foot, $5.3-million Kaloroma mansion with the former president and Michelle Obama.
Two miles away from the White House, Obama's mansion is being fitted with 10 foot high walls as the preparation begins for what will be ground zero for the US coup.
The Daily Mail reports
Jarrett played a vital - if at times low-key - role in the Obama presidency. She lived in the White House, dined with the Obamas, and help shape his domestic and foreign policies.
The former president has set up an office on the West End of the national's capitol, where he recently hosted an open house for his White House staff - including Joe Biden, Susan Rice, Josh Earnest and Jarrett.
But the office, part of his post presidency perks, cannot be used for political purposes. The rent on his home is paid by him personally.
After Obama left office, Jarrett moved all her White House belonging into the Kalorama mansion.
'There was never any doubt that Valerie would have a suite of rooms in the house that the Obama's are renting,' said the source. 'Obama trusts her judgment more than any other person on the planet, as does Michelle. Obama doesn't make a decision without her.'
Spurred on by Jarrett and Michelle, the ex-president has come to embrace his role as the leader of the opposition against Trump, whose policies he loathes and whose presidency he considers illegitimate.
'He is going to use his immense popularity with the half of the country that identifies as liberals and progressives,' said the Obama family source. 'Millions of Americans are energized and ready to take to the streets to oppose Trump, but they need to be organized and have their anger focused and directed.
'Obama is dismayed at the way Trump is tearing down his legacy—ObamaCare, the social safety net and the welcome mat for refugees he put in place,' the source continued.
Trump's cabinet picks are also problematic for the former president, especially Jeff Sessions as Attorney General, whom Obama regards as too racially insensitive to be in charge of the Civil Rights division at Justice.
Leaving Jim Comey as FBI Director is another thorn in Obama's side. He blames Comey for announcing that he was reopening the FBI investigation into Hillary's emails eleven days before the election, which, in Obama's view, was an irresponsible act that helped elect Trump.
'He had hoped to write his memoirs, golf to his heart's content. and bask in the glory of his eight years in power and the progressive achievements he brought about. Instead, he is going to be leading the fight and strategy to topple Trump.' says the insider.
The Kalorama house, which the Obama's are renting from Joe Lockhart, who was Bill Clinton's press secretary, is still being refurbished and redecorated by Michelle.
Comment:
See also:
It seems that many on the Right loathe Jarrett for being a radical Leftist and having a "failed developer record as a slum lord
". Excerpts from a 2014 profile
in Chicago Magazine
:
The instant histories of the Obama White House tend to portray her as the Obamas' pit bull, a woman loyal only to the president, first lady and her own image. ... Rahm Emanuel, on agreeing to become Obama's chief of staff, recognized that Jarrett would wield such outsized power that he tried unsuccessfully to finesse her into Obama's senate seat. (Alter also speculates that Valerie Jarrett was one reason why Rahm hightailed it out of DC in late 2010 into the relative ease of the Fifth Floor.)
Others in media and Washington circles portray Jarrett ... as a brilliant strategist and thinker who practically runs both wings of the White House and who did as much or more than anyone to put the Obamas there. In 1991, Jarrett, then Mayor Rich Daley's deputy chief of staff, offered Michelle Robinson a job in City Hall. Before Michelle accepted, she insisted that Jarrett meet with Michelle's fiancé Barack Obama. Jarrett promptly took both under her wing and, over the years, introduced Barack to the inner Daley circle, to wealthy business people, and to the people who mattered in her enclave, Hyde Park—all of which helped Obama as he moved up from community organizer to Springfield to Washington.
Valerie Jarrett is not powerful because she creates and implements policy, but because she's the last person the president and/or first lady talk to, sometimes over dinner in their private dining room. It was reportedly the Obamas who persuaded Jarrett not to pursue appointment to the President-Elect's vacated U.S. senate seat, but instead to keep close to them in the White House.
She vacations with the first couple in Hawaii and on the Vineyard, and she can sometimes sound like their flac: Michelle is "fabulous at 50." Barack is "just too talented to do what ordinary people do" (as quoted in David Remnick's The Bridge). She decides who's invited to small White House parties and state dinners.
Jason Horowitz, then writing about Jarrett for the Washington Post, described "disgruntled Obama donors in the financial industry... [who] have cast Jarrett as insufficiently sophisticated on economic issues and incapable of brooking any dissent about Obama. 'I have always thought she was a liability,' said one prominent investor and donor.... 'I've talked to people in the White House about it, and they have agreed with me, but they are scared to say anything.'"
It was, well, conventional wisdom, that Bill Daley was brought in as Rahm's successor as chief of staff to clean up the administration's messy relationships with business; perhaps understandably, Jarrett did not warm to Daley—and, according to Politico's Glenn Thrush, "frequently shared her unflattering assessments with Obama." Daley's tenure as COS was short.
Jonathan Alter's reporting revealed someone quite different: "Staffers feared her, but didn't like or trust her. At meetings she said little or nothing, instead lingering afterwards to express her views directly to the President, creating anxiety for her underlings and insulting them by saying, 'I don't talk just to hear myself talking.'"
Derogatory nicknames abound for Jarrett: "Keeper of the Essence," "Night Stalker" (because of her access after hours to the Obamas in their private quarters), "personal custodian of the president's lofty motives and gifts." The latter comes from This Town author Mark Leibovich, who quotes from an apparently leaked memo titled "Magic of Valerie," its 33 talking points circulated to White House staffers ahead of a New York Times Jarrett profile.
The memo cites as her "magic" qualities, "her intellect and her heart. She is an incredibly kind, caring and thoughtful person with a unique ability to pinpoint the voiceless and shine a light on them and the issues they and the President care about.... Valerie has an enormous capacity for both empathy and sympathy. She balances the need to be patient and judicious with the desire to get things done and work as hard as possible for the American people from the White House... Valerie is tapped in to people's experiences, their good times and bad. .... Single mother, woman working to the top in a competitive male dominated world, African-American, working for change from the grassroots to big business.... Valerie is someone here who other people inside the building know they can trust. (need examples.)"
As Jodie Kantor told me, "I don't think Valerie's ever leaving [the Obamas]. ....She has thrown her entire life into their cause, and she's made it very clear that she would happily run in front of a speeding truck for them.... She has taken the president's and First Lady's success as the defining mission of her being."
You can read a Stanford alumni puff piece here
. Judicial Watch points out some skeletons
in Jarrett's closet:
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) files obtained by Judicial Watch reveal that the dad, maternal grandpa and father-in-law of President Obama's trusted senior advisor, Valerie Jarrett, were hardcore Communists under investigation by the U.S. government.
Jarrett's dad, pathologist and geneticist Dr. James Bowman, had extensive ties to Communist associations and individuals, his lengthy FBI file shows. In 1950 Bowman was in communication with a paid Soviet agent named Alfred Stern, who fled to Prague after getting charged with espionage. Bowman was also a member of a Communist-sympathizing group called the Association of Internes and Medical Students. After his discharge from the Army Medical Corps in 1955, Bowman moved to Iran to work, the FBI records show.
... The Jarrett family Communist ties also include a business partnership between Jarrett's maternal grandpa, Robert Rochon Taylor, and Stern, the Soviet agent associated with her dad.
Jarrett's father-in-law, Vernon Jarrett, was also another big-time Chicago Communist, according to separate FBI files obtained by JW as part of a probe into the Jarrett family's Communist ties. For a period of time Vernon Jarrett appeared on the FBI's Security Index and was considered a potential Communist saboteur who was to be arrested in the event of a conflict with the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). His FBI file reveals that he was assigned to write propaganda for a Communist Party front group in Chicago that would "disseminate the Communist Party line among...the middle class."
It's been well documented that Valerie Jarrett, a Chicago lawyer and longtime Obama confidant, is a liberal extremist who wields tremendous power in the White House. Faithful to her roots, she still has connections to many Communist and extremist groups, including the Muslim Brotherhood. Jarrett and her family also had strong ties to Frank Marshal Davis, a big Obama mentor and Communist Party member with an extensive FBI file.
JW has exposed Valerie Jarrett's many transgressions over the years, including her role in covering up a scandalous gun-running operation carried out by the Department of Justice (DOJ). Last fall JW obtained public records that show Jarrett was a key player in the effort to cover up that Attorney General Eric Holder lied to Congress about the Fast and Furious, a disastrous experiment in which the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) allowed guns from the U.S. to be smuggled into Mexico so they could eventually be traced to drug cartels. Instead, federal law enforcement officers lost track of hundreds of weapons which have been used in an unknown number of crimes, including the murder of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Arizona.
In 2008 JW got documents linking Valerie Jarrett, who also served as co-chairman of Obama's presidential transition team, to a series of real estate scandals, including several housing projects operated by convicted felon and Obama fundraiser/friend Antoin "Tony" Rezko. According to the documents obtained from the Illinois Secretary of State, Valerie Jarrett served as a board member for several organizations that provided funding and support for Chicago slum projects operated by Rezko.
