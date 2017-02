© Getty Images

An Obama-tied activist group training tens of thousands of agitators to protest President Trump's policies plans to hit Republican lawmakers supporting those policies even harder this week, when they return home for the congressional recess and hold town hall meetings and other functions. In a new Facebook post , OFA calls on activists to mobilize against Republicans from now until Feb. 26, when "representatives are going to be in their home districts."The protesters disrupted town halls earlier this month, including one held in Utah by House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz, who was confronted by hundreds of angry demonstrators claiming to be his constituents."Express your concern [to the event's hosts] they are giving a platform to pro-Trump authoritarianism, racism, and corruption," it says.The goal is to make Republicans, even from safe districts, second-guess their support for the Trump agenda, and to prime "the ground for the 2018 midterms when Democrats retake power."After the event, protesters are advised to feed video footage to local and national media."Unfavorable exchanges caught on video can be devastating" for Republican lawmakers, it says, when "shared through social media and picked up by local and national media." After protesters gave MSNBC, CNN and the networks footage of their dust-up with Chaffetz, for example, the outlets ran them continuously, forcing Chaffetz to issue statements defending himself.A script advises callers to complain: "I'm honestly scared that a known racist and anti-Semite will be working just feet from the Oval Office ... It is everyone's business if a man who promoted white supremacy is serving as an adviser to the president."The document provides no evidence to support such accusations.Protesters, who may or may not be affiliated with OFA, are also storming district officesA video of the incident, showing a small crowd around an opening door, was less conclusive.Separately,"This is a fight we can win," OFA recently told its foot soldiers. "They're starting to waver."On Thursday, Trump insisted he's moving ahead with plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which has ballooned health-insurance premiums and deductibles."They fill up our rallies with people that you wonder how they get there," the president said. "But they're not the Republican people that our representatives are representing."As The Post reported, OFA boasts more than 250 offices nationwide and more than 32,000 organizers, with another 25,000 actively under training. Since November, it's beefed up staff and fundraising, though as a "social welfare" non-profit,These aren't typical Black Lives Matter or Occupy Wall Street marchers, but ratherHe praised recent demonstrations against Trump's travel ban. And last year, after Trump's upset victory, he personally rallied OFA troops to "protect" his legacy in a conference call. "Now is the time for some organizing," he said. "So don't mope" over the election results.He promised OFA activists he would soon join them in the fray."Understand that I'm going to be constrained in what I do with all of you until I am again a private citizen, but that's not so far off," he said. "You're going to see me early next year, andAdded the ex-president: "I promise you that next year Michelle and I are going to be right there with you, and the clouds are going to start parting, and we're going to be busy. I've got all kinds of thoughts and ideas about it, but this isn't the best time to share them."Point is, I'm still fired up and ready to go, and I hope that all of you are, as well."