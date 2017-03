© Reuters



Excavations at the site of a former Catholic home for unwed mothers, their children, and orphans in Ireland have uncovered "significant quantities" of human remains buried on the grounds.An investigation was launched after reports surfaced in 2014 of a mass grave on the grounds of the former 'mother and baby' home in Tuam, Co Galway.Excavations carried out between November 2016 and February 2017 uncovered two large structures hidden underground at the former home in the west of Ireland - one apparently a large sewage tank filled with rubble, while the second contained 20 chambers.The coroner has been informed and will determine if there is to be any police involvement in further investigations. The home in Tuam operated from 1925 to 1961 and the commission has revealed that many of the remains found so far date back to the 1950s.'Mother and Baby' facilities housed women who became pregnant outside of marriage and were ostracized by Catholic society as a result. The sites were infamously cruel environments, where mothers worked tough manual labor jobs for little or no pay and only permitted to see their children for a few hours each week. The children were often adopted by other families, sometimes in other countries such as the US, without informing the mother.Local historian Catherine Corless spent years researching the home and was instrumental in the discovery of the mass grave. "If you look at the records, babies were dying two a week, but I'm still trying to figure out how they could [put the bodies in a septic tank]," Corless told the Irish Mail in 2014. "Couldn't they have afforded baby coffins?"People in Tuam first learned of the mass interment in the 1970s when two boys accidentally uncovered skeletons when they broke apart a concrete slab covering part of the grave. However, it was resealed and remained untouched for decades.Ireland's Children's Minister Katherine Zappone said on Friday that the "sad and disturbing news" from the commission confirms the rumors of a mass grave at the site."Today is about remembering and respecting the dignity of the children who lived their short lives in this home. We will honour their memory and make sure that we take the right actions now to treat their remains appropriately," Zappone added.The Bon Secours Sisters, the order which used to run the home, said in a statement that they could make no comment on the announcement.