Donald Trump says Barack Obama is behind the leaks of classified information from the White House and violent protests against the new administration. Obama's behind it "because his people are certainly behind it," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

During the 'Fox and Friends' interview, to be aired on Tuesday, the new Republican president was asked whether he thought his predecessor was behind massive protests that have ripped through the country since Trump's inauguration in late January.

"I think he is behind it. I also think it's politics, that's the way it is," Trump replied in the clip released on Monday night.

"I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it," Trump added.

"And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, which are really serious because they are very bad in terms of national security. But I also understand that is politics. In terms of him being behind things, that's politics. And it will probably continue," he said.

Earlier this month Trump voiced outrage over the leaks of transcripts of his outspoken telephone conversations with the leaders of Australia and Mexico, noting that his administration was hunting "very, very hard" for the whistleblowers.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump accused "Obama people" of giving news outlets the details of his phone talks, saying that the holdovers from the Obama administration still serving on his White House and National Security Council staff were being replaced.

"It's a disgrace that they leaked because it's very much against our country," Trump noted, without offering any evidence for his claims. "It's a very dangerous thing for this country," he added.

In early January, Trump also lambasted leaks to several media outlets detailing contents of a classified report on alleged Russian hacking of the presidential election. The leaks came before Trump's own briefing on those details by the intelligence community.

The Washington Post, CNN and NBC News reported on the classified report, prompting outrage from Trump.

"How did NBC get 'an exclusive look into the top secret report he [Obama] was presented?' Who gave them this report and why? Politics!" Trump said in a tweet. He later demanded a congressional investigation of the leak.