© Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order, February 24, 2017.
US President Donald Trump signed a new executive order establishing regulatory reform offices within federal agencies as part of a push to "massively" reduce the number of government regulations.

Trump signed the order on Friday surrounded by executives of major US corporations.

The new measure follows the January 30 executive order placing hard limits on new government rules and mandating that two regulations must be repealed for every new one put into effect.

The new order also establishes guidelines for reviewing the tens of thousands of government rules Trump seeks to prune over the next four years.

"Does it make life better or safer for American workers and American consumers? If not, throw it out," Trump said.

The Federal Register, which lists all the current government rules and regulations, has expanded to over 80,000 pages under the Obama administration.