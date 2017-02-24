© Getty Images



"You see what's happening at the border, all of the sudden for the first time, we're getting gang members out, we're getting drug lords out, we're getting really bad dudes out of this country," Trump said. "And at a rate that nobody's ever seen before, and they're the bad ones, and it's a military operation because that has been allowed to come into our country. And you see gang violence that you've read about like never before, all of the things, much of that is people that are here illegally. And they're rough and they're tough but they're not tough like our people."

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly met with their counterparts in Mexico City amid heightened tensions over immigration and trade. Conflicting statements didn't help the "tough trip."Before the two American envoys left for Mexico, President Donald Trump told Tillerson it was "'gonna be a tough trip,' because we have to be treated fairly by Mexico," during a roundtable meeting with manufacturing CEOs Thursday morning.after which they spoke to reporters.The two countries agreed to host a meeting in the coming months between Mexico, the US and other countries in the region that will discuss development, stability and the different causes of migration, Videgaray said. "It will be a long way to go" to come to an agreement "that will serve both interests," he said.Tillerson and Kelly's visit comesa clear dialogue, that finally can take place between two nations that have deep bonds and links of friendship and closeness. I acknowledge this is a long-term process, that it won't be necessarily simple, but we are taking steps toward the proper direction," he continued. "And today we took some steps toward this positive direction.""We've also talked about the legal impossibility of a government to take decisions that will affect another government in a unilateral fashion," he said. "Our concern, to respect the rights of Mexicans living in the United States more, specifically the human rights." He asked for "facts" to "overcome the negative feelings that are prevailing now."Tillerson acknowledged that "two strong sovereign countries from time to time will have differences," butHe praised the "very comprehensive discussions of issues of great importance" and "very productive meetings" on the security and economic well being of both the US and Mexico that he and Kelly had with their counterparts."We listened closely and cared for each other as we respectfully and patiently raised our respective concerns," Tillerson said. "There's no mistaking that the rule of law matters on both sides of our border.""We do not agree on the different measures that recently were stated by the government of the United States that affect Mexico," he said. "We have expressed our concern on the increase of deportations and the possibility of the citizens of other countries could be sent back to our territories," stressing that such actions cannot be taken unilaterally, but need regional cooperation.He called on the US toand said that both countries need toto create a regional strategy and mechanisms to combat organized crime, drug trafficking and illegal immigration.During his remarks, Kelly sought toduring the CEO roundtable, in which he called the increased deportations a "military operation."Kelly said that not only will thereEverything we do in DHS will be doneand the legal justice system of the United States," he added.White House press secretary Sean Spicer also sought to clarify the president's comment during the daily briefing, saying that Trump was usingand "was clearly describing the manner in which this was being done."While Tillerson and Kelly tried to allay the fears of the Mexican government and its citizens about deportations, the administration appeared to be stepping up its rhetoric against illegal immigration,"Everybody who is here illegally is subject to removal at any time," Spicer said. "That is consistent with every country, not just ours. If you're in this country in an illegal manner, that obviously there's a provision that could ensure that you be removed."While the government will continue to prioritize "criminal aliens" who have committed serious crimes, the enforcement of the law would not be limited only to them the way it had been under the Obama administration, Spicer said, adding thatOn Wednesday, Spicer described the relationship between the US and Mexico as "phenomenal right now" and praised the "unbelievable and robust dialogue between our two nations."he added.however. Instead, Roberto Campa, the head of the Mexican Interior Ministry's human rights department, called out the Trump administration's deportation guidance that would send non-Mexicans caught illegally in the US to Mexico as"I want to say clearly and emphatically that the government of Mexico and the Mexican people do not have to accept provisions that one government unilaterally wants to impose on the other," Campa told reporters Wednesday, according to Reuters. "We also have control of our borders and we will exercise it fully."After meeting with their counterparts on Thursday, Tillerson and Kelly met with President Enrique Peña Nieto and Mexican military officials.