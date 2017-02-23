© Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP
Actor George Takei
On the heels of the controversy stemming from former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos's comments condoning sexual relationships between adults and teenagers, audio has surfaced of liberal actor George Takei seemingly doing the same thing.

Takei, best known for his role as Hikaru Sulu in the original "Star Trek" TV series and movies, joined radio host Howard Stern in 2006 for an interview and, unsurprisingly, the conversation turned sexual in nature. Takei began cheerfully talking to Stern and co-host Robin Quivers about an experience he had in summer camp with a male camp counselor when he was only a 13-year-old boy. The counselor, he said, was 18 or 19 years old.

"I was very young," Takei said. "He was about 18 or 19, and he was experienced."

Frequently laughing during his casual recollection, Takei went on to describe the encounter, telling Stern that the camp counselor initiated the interaction when the other boys were gone from the cabin participating in summer camp activities. Quivers chimed in with an acknowledgement of the age difference, adding, "Doing little boy things."

Stern asked Takei at one point, "And he sat down and he touched you. ... Were you molested in a sense, because you were 13?"

Takei told him he wasn't molested, simply because he enjoyed the experience. "No, no. Cause I was kind of, you know — well, I thought he was pretty attractive," he said.

After going into sexually explicit detail about the encounter, Takei told them, "It was both wonderful and scary and kind of intimidating, and delightful. I mean, all those opposites."