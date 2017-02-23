Andriy Biletsky is a third-rate Nazi.
Of course, he is a member of the Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), and he does have his own punitive battalion. But in general, he doesn't do much aside from issue strongly-worded Facebook updates about the dangers of interracial marriage. Meanwhile, his armed Azov goons continue to burn, rape and pillage. Who is doing the heavy lifting in this relationship?
But Biletsky is finally ready to make his move, apparently. In an ultimatum issued in the Rada yesterday, Azov's leader warned that his ultranationalist followers are days away from full-blown insurrection:
We Ukrainian nationalists are united. I promise you, if you dare to not implement our demands, we are bold, strong, and determined enough to dissolve the Rada. Believe me, we will do it! We have come together to start the struggle for power, that it be not the power of thieves, rather of the Ukrainian people.
Here are his demands:
- cut diplomatic relations with Russia
- stop borrowing money from the IMF
- passing a law which make the Donbass blockade the law of the land
- moratorium on land sales
- start of impeachment proceedings against Poroshenko
Remember: Biletsky is not only a courageous Wolfsangel-bedazzled psychopath, he is also the head of Ukraine's creatively named Social-National Assembly, which is committed to "punishing severely sexual perversions and any interracial contacts that lead to the extinction of the white man."
Allow us to cut to the chase: If Biletsky and his Azov hordes actually managed to push Poroshenko out, the comical narrative of a progressive, democratic, forward-thinking Ukraine instantly implodes. EU members would immediately have to rescind any and all support for the Kiev regime. Even Washington is liable to give up on trying to portray Ukraine as a champion of freedom, and a brave resistor of "Russian aggression".
Biletsky is an unapologetic Nazi. For anyone waiting for the truth to come out about what's really happening in Ukraine, Andriy and his Azov goons are just what the doctor ordered.
If there was ever an example of the "banality of evil", Poroshenko is it. Put the man in a jumper and he'd look like an over-nourished parking attendant. Besides, he's not a creepy oligarchy who has allowed private armies and militias to rape and pillage Ukraine — he made his fortune selling candy! He's a friendly candy man holding off the Russian barbarians.
In this way, (another) Neo-Nazi coup in Kiev would be the best thing to happen to Ukraine in a long time: It would remove Poroshenko while also exposing Ukraine's far-right, ultranationalist movement led by creeps such as Andriy Biletsky. The muscle behind the "glorious revolution" will be revealed. The fanatically PC west will be faced with two choices: Renounce Kiev for good, or admit that they support proud and unapologetic Nazis.
Come on Biletsky. Stop with the hot air and get to work!
