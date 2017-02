The sentencing came despite Ahmad's family's and rights groups' extreme concern regarding the boy's health due to hisPalestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS) lawyer Ahmad Safiya said in a statement on Monday that court's judge gave al-Khadour a period of one year to pay the fine. The judge also gave complete authority to Ofer prison director to release al-Khadour before the end of his sentence, "in accordance with the Israel Prison Service's (IPS) procedures."Ahmad, who is from the town of Beituniya in the central occupied West Bank, has multiple illnesses and poor health.He was detained on Jan. 2 after he was accused of throwing rocks at Israeli soldiers near the Ofer military checkpoint west of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank.Prisoners rights group Addameer said last month that the group "strongly condemns the continued detention of the chronically ill child, who appears to present no security threat to the area, and who requires proper and consistent medical treatment." Last week, the Palestinian Committee of Prisoners' Affairs reported thatwhile being held in Ofer prison.Lawyer from the committee Luay Ukka stressed that IPS authorities had not been providing adequate care for the child. Rights groups have widely condemned Israel for itsof Palestinians in its prisons, which Addameer has called a "deliberate policy of neglect." Right groups have also widely documented the abuse of Palestinian children by Israeli forces and the harsh interrogation practices used to force their confessions, which has long been the target of criticism by the international community. A recent article published by Israeli newspaper Haaretz has confirmed the extent to whichOfer detention center is one of the most common sites used by Israel for the interrogation of Palestinian children. Last October, the Palestinian Committee of Prisoners' Affairs reported that theheld in Israel's Megiddo and Ofer prisonsduring their detention and interrogation. Defense for Children International - Palestine has said their research showed that almost two-thirds of Palestinian children detained in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces had endured physical violence during their arrest.Palestinian stone throwers face harsh penalties by Israeli authorities, with Israel passing a laws in 2015 -- a legislation rights groups say was designed specifically to target Palestinians , as Israelis and settlers are rarely prosecuted under the same standards of the law. A Palestinian youth was sentenced to 18 years in prison last month for allegedly throwing a rock at an Israeli vehicle -- representing the harshest sentence ever handed down for stone throwing.Palestinians have said thatcaused by the nearly half-century Israeli military occupation, which has been characterized by everyday forms of violence, such asAddameer has reported that 6,500 Palestinians were held in Israeli prisons, including 300 minors, as of January.