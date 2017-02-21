Millennials (born between 1980 and 1994) are the most narcissistic - according to a study that consulted both millennials and their grandparents' generations,
But there is one thing they disagree on: the extent of their narcissism. Older generations think millennials' narcissism goes beyond what millennials themselves will admit.
Joshua Grubbs, a doctoral candidate in clinical psychology at Case Western Reserve University, asked millennials and adults 60 years and older to rank generations on their narcissism.
The older group ranked millennials 65.3 on a 100-point narcissism scale, whereas millennials rated themselves as 61.4, according to the Huffington Post.
He also found that millennials don't like being called narcissistic, even though they admit to having the trait. But having this label might not be a good thing.
Grubbs said:
Over time, the 'narcissistic' label could impact how millennials feel, their mental health (and) their attitudes about themselves and general generation
