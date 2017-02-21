© Cathal McNaughton / Reuters

Five London teens whom police suspected of planning to travel to Syria to join a terrorist group have been arrested.The arrests on Monday follow searches of residential properties in South, West and East London on February 14.The male teens are one each aged 15, 16 and 19, and two 17-year-olds."Officers from the MPS Counter Terrorism Command have today, Monday 20 February, arrested five males under 20 years old on suspicion of Preparation of Terrorist Acts, Contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement."All five have been detained under TACT [Terrorism Act] and are at present in a central London police station pending further enquiries."The boys are being held at a central London police station for questioning.The announcement came hours after a man from Stoke was charged with separate terrorism offences.Kamran Sabir Hussain was charged with eight terrorism offences after being arrested on February 14 and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court.