The US envoy to the UN, Zalmay Khalilzad, received this response from Churkin on August 29, 2008, after he condemned Russia's "invasion" of Georgia.The five-day conflict started when US-backed Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili launched an attack on Russian peacekeepers in the breakaway region on South Ossetia. Russian forces responded by dismantling Georgia's NATO-trained military, retreating from the country, and recognizing Ossetia's independence.This was Churkin's reply to UK envoy Matthew Rycroft on February 3, 2017, after Rycroft called Russia's position on Ukraine an "inversion of reality" and seconded new US Ambassador Nikki Haley's demand for Russia to "return Crimea" to Ukraine." Churkin told Haley, pointing out that the US Constitution begins with the phrase, "We, the people."The self-described punk-rock activists gained notoriety in Russia and fame in the West after three of their members were arrested for a "performance" at Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral in 2012.That is how Churkin commented on Power's emotional speech about the humanitarian situation in Aleppo, where the US-backed rebels were losing a battle to the Russian-backed Syrian Army, on December 13, 2016.That is how Churkin reacted to a report about the situation in Aleppo by Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien, on October 27, 2016.Speaking at the UN General Assembly on May 11, 2016, Churkin called on world leaders to remember the organization's founding principles."One should not seek to expand their sphere of control, as it is happening as result of the unrestrained NATO expansion. One should not strive for military dominance, the way US aims to do by creating the global missile defense system," he added.