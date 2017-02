© William Croyle/California Department of Water Resources via AP



The Oroville Dam crisis reminded many Californians of something we only associate with earthquakes: Our crumbling state infrastructure.It's not just The Big One that has the power to wreak havoc on our roads, dams, bridges and transit, though. As this winter has proven, extended periods of heavy rains can do it too. In addition to the erosion at Oroville Dam Even before Oroville, the state was putting forward a major proposal to fix the state's aging infrastructure. Recently, Gov. Jerry Brown revealed the details of a $100 billion infrastructure proposal to President Trump , asking for upgrades to roads, levees, veterans services, ports and more.In addition, according to the 2015 National Bridge Inventory , more thanwhich means one of the key elements of the structure is in poor condition. TRIP, a national transportation research group, found last year that 71 percent of major Bay Area roads were in poor shape , the worst in the nation. Clearly, there's a lot of work needed to bring California's infrastructure back up to snuff.