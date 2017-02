© Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

A Muslim school teacher was dumped in Iceland while on a school trip after being denied entry into the United States.Juhel Miah, a "popular and respected" math teacher from Neath Port Talbot in South Wales, was taking his students to New York when US officials refused to let him through.The February 16 incident took place despite Miah's valid travel visa and the US appeals court decision to suspend Donald Trump's executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US."We are appalled by the treatment of Mr Miah and are demanding an explanation," a spokesman for Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council said.According to witnesses, Miah was originally informed at the check-in desk in Iceland that he had been selected for a " random security check " and thoroughly searched before being given an all-clear."I'm not an angry type of person. I don't get easily worked up, otherwise I wouldn't be a teacher. But I was definitely angry. It hit me the hardest was when I was being escorted off the plane. Everyone was looking at me," Miah told the Guardian "Not just members of the public but my school, my kids, fellow teachers. It made me feel so small, as if I had done something wrong, as if I am a criminal. Everyone must have been thinking that - even the kids from my school. I hope not but that's what was going through my head. I didn't know where to look."No one could give me an explanation. The only thing I can put it down to unfortunately - I hope I'm wrong - is because I'm a Muslim. That's all I can put it down to. I hope that's not true."Neath Port Talbot Council confirmed the trip went ahead as planned, but added that Miah's students and colleagues had been left "shocked and distressed" after watching him being removed from the plane.The US embassy in Britain did not comment on the case, but a Foreign Office spokeswoman confirmed: "We are providing support to a British man who was prevented from boarding a flight in Reykjavik."