UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura has"The ceasefire is holding more than previous ones," de Mistura said at the Munich Security Conference,This is because, according to de Mistura, bothwhich is a crucial point."There is a mechanism being established to monitor and support the ceasefire, de Mistura said. "That's why we have been supporting Astana, and the meetings in Astana, of course based on the assumption that they are surgical, laser-beamed on a very important issue:De Mistura believes that Russian and Turkish brokering helped avoid the worst possible scenario for the battle of Aleppo. "There were not-so-secret meetings in Ankara, and thosewhich avoided - people sometimes forget it - the final, the worst part, of the battle of Aleppo. "Which would have led to the total destruction of the city plus 110,000-115,000 between refugees and dead people."de Mistura said. "When the war stops, in theoryThis has not yet taken place. But I know, and we push for that to be one of the consequences, collateral benefits rather than collateral damage, of the cessation of hostilities discussed in Astana.""We have seen armed groups be present, and not actually being called terrorists, but actually being treated as interlocutors and sitting and discussing with the other side under the guarantors of the ceasefire, which is as you know Turkey, Russian Federation and I would say also Iran."While there has been considerable progress, the situation isde Mistura said. One of the reasons is thewhich isAnother is thewhich they still consider an option. "The temptation by the government to want to accelerate, as it is happening while we are talking, facts on the ground, in order to be in a better position on what is still a possible military option, and the decision by the opposition to negotiate when they believe they are not in an ideal military position, is still a potential spoiling element."De Mistura said that he wasin any future peace settlement, but posited that Washington will likely stick to their set of priorities. "I understand that they do have in mind some clear priorities, and they are three," he explained.During a panel discussion after de Mistura's address,that Russian and Turkish participation is key to ending the crisis in Syria. "I was here last year in Munich, and one of the reasons that [2016's peace] process did not succeed as we had hoped is frankly because we were a guarantor, and Russia was a guarantor," he said. "It turns out when the US is a guarantor, we don't have people on the ground and we became a bit of a Ping-Pong ball to try and control the situation."