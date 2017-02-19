Russian military choir sings 'Kalinka' and 'Katyusha' songs


The world famous Russian military Alexandrov Ensemble performed in Moscow's Central Soviet Army Theater on Feb. 17. It was the first performance since 64 members died in the Tu-154 plane crash in December 2016. The newly re-formed choir and dance ensemble performed after fewer than three weeks of rehearsals together.

The Moscow performance was the first stop on an international tour that is travelling across Europe, including stops in Russia, France and the Czech Republic. The Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane crashed into the Black Sea near the resort of Sochi on Dec. 25 with 92 people on board, leaving no survivors. The plane was en route to Latakia in Syria. The world-famous Alexandrov Ensemble army choir was on board, alongside humanitarian workers and several media members due to take part in the Christmas and New Year's celebrations in Syria.

The Russian Defense Ministry decided to honor the victims of the tragedy by continuing the tradition. The casting sessions attracted more than 2,000 applicants from all over Russia.