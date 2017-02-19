A four-year-old boy of Kerowal village in Tarn Taran district was killed in a stray dog attack while he was on his way to a dargah. The victim, Maninder Singh, was a pre-nursery student.His uncle Ranjit Singh said he went to a dargah after coming back from school and wasRanjit Singh said his brother didn't keep well and the victim's mother worked. The district administration marked an inquiry into the incident.Deputy commissioner, Tarn Taran, D P S Kharbanda said they couldn't kill stray dogs due to existing laws."But I have deputed a SDM to catch all stray dogs and leave them in a dog pond," he said. Local MLA Harmeet Singh visited the house of the deceased and assured help to the family.