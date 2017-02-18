Show Notes
- Sibel Edmonds' State Secrets Gallery
- Who's Afraid of Sibel Edmonds?
- Sibel Edmonds' Under Oath Testimony
- Sibel Edmonds' Deposition: Transcript & Video
- Chicago! Not the Musical, but the Action-Suspense Docudrama!
- Turkish Imam Fethullah Gulen Nabs George Bush PR Queen
- Schakowsky is Most-Frequent Flier Among State's Congressional Delegation
- Schakowsky: 23 Privately Funded Trips Since 2007
- 'Kosher' Schakowsky: Still AIPAC's Number One Darling
- Robert Creamer Visited Obama's White House 340 Times
- Why Did Vote-Rigging Robert Creamer Visit The White House Over 200 Times During The Obama Admin
- Senior Democratic strategist resigns after video surfaces showing his staff planning to incite violence at Trump rallies and discussing paying mentally-ill people to disrupt GOP events
- FBI Raids, Concept Charter Schools, and Rahm
- Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky's Husband Indicted
- Rep. Schakowsky's Husband Charged
- Bob Creamer: Truth, Justice ... and Fraud
- An Inconvenient Patriot
- Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert accused of hiding sex abuse of former student
- The People's Campaign: The Real Hastert Case- All in One Place
- Democracy Now: Sibel Edmonds & David Rose on Dennis Hastert
- Why is FBI Whistleblower Sibel Edmonds Boiling over Former Speaker Hastert's Plea Deal?
- Did Foreign Governments Blackmail Denny Hastert?
- Did You Know: The King of Madrasas Now Operates Over 100 Charter Schools in the US?
- The Sanitized Gulen Coverage Continues...
- Turkish Intel Chief Exposes CIA Operations via Islamic Group in Central Asia
- BFP BREAKING NEWS: Boston Terror, CIA's Graham Fuller & NATO-CIA Operation Gladio B-Caucasus & Central Asia
- Graham E. Fuller: Where Were You on the Night of July 15?
State Secrets: Sibel Edmonds reveals 'The Untouchables'Newsbud presents major new revelations by former FBI whistleblower Sibel Edmonds. Edmonds, known as the most classified and gagged person in US history, takes on the US Congress and the culprit...