Society's Child
By the numbers: As Trump 'electrified the radical right', anti-Muslim groups skyrocketed
RT
Thu, 16 Feb 2017 20:27 UTC
While the overall number of documented hate groups in the US only rose slightly — from 892 in 2015 to 917 last year — Trump's incendiary campaign rhetoric on race, gender, religion, and immigration "electrified the radical right, which saw in him a champion of the idea that America is fundamentally a white man's country," the SPLC said in its annual report, titled The Year in Hate and Extremism and published Wednesday.
1,094 incidents of "bias-related harassment and intimidation" across the US. In more than a third of those incidents, assailants directly referenced Trump, his slogan "Make America Great Again," or his past remarks about women.
Other extremist ideologies showed more modest gains or even decreases in number of groups across the US, thanks in part to Trump's endorsement of many of their beliefs on the biggest political stage in the country, Potok said.
"While the overall level of hate groups remained fairly steady, the period saw a noticeable drop in real-world extremist activities like rallies and violence," Potok wrote, adding that "there hardly seemed a reason to organize their own rallies when extremists could attend a Trump event filled with just as much anti-establishment vitriol as any extremist rally."
Ku Klux Klan groups fell off by 32 percent, from 190 in 2015 to 130 last year, SPLC said, while anti-government "Patriot" groups fell from 998 in 2015 to 623 last year.
Neo-Confederate groups rose from 35 to 43 last year, while neo-Nazi organizations decreased from 26 to 16 by the end of 2016, the SPLC said.
Historic highs in violence against trans people marked a reenergized anti-LGBT movement, the SPLC reported, which focused on so-called religious freedom legislation across the country aimed at allowing individuals to discriminate against gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people based on religious beliefs.
The so-called alt-right movement also rose to to new heights in the US, thanks in part to Trump's campaign and his selection of former Breitbart News head Stephen Bannon as his chief strategic adviser. The Alt-Right is "essentially a rebranding of white nationalism meant to make it seem more acceptable in the political mainstream," Potok wrote.
Despite the unpredictability of where this rise of right-wing extremism in America will lead, Potok wrote that, "One thing seems certain. The radical right is feeling its oats today in a way that few Americans can remember."
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
By the numbers: As Trump 'electrified the radical right', anti-Muslim groups skyrocketedRadical right movements in the US were energized last year unlike any point since the 1960s and made 2016 a "banner year for hate," said the Southern Poverty Law Center, attributing the...