© Youssef Boudlal / Reuters



Libyan torture victim Abdel Hakim Belhaj has vowed to fight his case against the UK government "until the end."In 2004, Abdul Hakim Belhaj was kidnapped in Hong Kong with British complicity, along with his pregnant wife, and rendered back to his native Libya. He was then held and tortured by the Muammar Gaddafi regime for six years.Speaking to Middle East Eye, Belhaj says he intends to pursue his quest for justice after thein January that he could bring a case against the UK government and Tony Blair's former Foreign Secretary Jack Straw for his role in the abduction.Belhaj, a former militant leader with the anti-Gaddafi Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (LIFG) who now leads the Watan Party in Tripoli, told the newspaper he wants an apology from the UK government for what he and his wife endured."I am not interested in revenge, but only for the British government or those involved in the case to admit to and apologize for what happened."Belhaj is also reportedly seeking a symbolic £1 compensation payment."This experience inflicted a lot of pain and suffering upon me and my family and caused us much distress, the effects of which we felt for many years, and which we, and especially my wife, still suffer."Belhaj's case, along with another Libyan dissident, Sami al-Saadi, whose family was also abducted and rendered to Libya, has already been investigated by British police.Over five years, the Metropolitan Police investigated possible charges of kidnap, false imprisonment, and conspiracy to torture, and passed a 30,000-page dossier of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).In June 2016, the CPS said there was insufficient evidence to press criminal charges.Belhaj says this had left him demoralized but intent on pursuing the case."I'm going to stick with it until the end."I cannot accept to overlook this incident or just turn over the page without ensuring that the court process takes due course and makes a fair decision on the case," he added.Al-Saadi reportedly received a £2.2-million ($2.74 million) pay-out from the UK.