I received a rather disturbing report of yet another case of Trump Derangement Syndrome -- this time from a high school in Camarillo, California.Jane Germaine said her son's English teacher at Rancho Campana High School told the class that she lost a $100 bet because President Donald Trump had not been shot on Inauguration Day.Mrs. Germaine tells me the teacher's remarks were troubling.she told me.And it turned out not to be the first time she's heard about teachers at the high school making politically-charged statements in the classroom.she said."How is a 15 or 16-year-old supposed to process what this means, especially if their family is conservative, approves of Trump and watches Fox News," she wondered.The assassination crack was the last straw. So Mrs. Germaine filed a complaint with the school district.she said.And that's why she contacted me.I, too, reached out to the superintendent -- but so far - my messages have gone unanswered.Maybe the teacher was just cracking a joke? Maybe it was part of a lesson plan? Or maybe the teacher was just blowing off some steam? Who knows?But I suspect had a student made similar remarks, he would've been hauled off to jail.Mrs. Germaine is right to be upset. Her son is being forced to sit in a classroom and be indoctrinated by anti-Trump school teachers."We do our best to teach our boys to just ignore such comments but it is deeply frustrating for them, and us as well, because they have no choice but to sit there and listen to it," she said.I want to applaud Mrs. Germaine for her courage to stand up and speak out.In my new book, "The Deplorables' Guide to Making America Great Again," I issue a call to action for Americans to engage their local public school system.It's the only cure for Trump Derangement Syndrome.