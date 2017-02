© Pix11



People posing as law enforcement have reportedly been demanding money from immigrants, claiming failure to do so will result in deportation.In the confusion and fear surrounding the recent spike in raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman warned immigrants to be on the lookout for scammers posing as ICE agents, demanding money in exchange for not being deported.In a fraud alert published on Wednesday, Schneiderman wrote that his office "has received a number of reports of unsolicited calls or in-person inquiries from fake immigration officials." The statement said thatThe fake ICE agents told the man he would be deported unless he gave them all of his cash. The man handed over $250, according to Newsday. "It is unconscionable for scam artists to prey on heightened fear in our immigrant communities by pretending to be ICE officers and demanding that families pay up in order to avoid deportation," said Schneiderman. He also wrote thatThe alert also mentioned similarIn addition, the fraud alert made a point of mentioningparticularly 'notario' scams which target Latin Americans.In many Latin countries and some European states, 'notarios' are legal representatives. However, in the US, a notary public only has the power to certify documents and other minor legal services, such as taking affidavits and depositions.This mistranslation has allowed some unscrupulous notaries to take advantage of immigrants byOther scammers just lie about being lawyers, take money from immigrants and then run.Immigrants who are victims of any of these rackets should contact the attorney general's Immigration Services Fraud Unit Hotline, advised Schneiderman. No one who calls the hotline will be asked to disclose their status in the US.