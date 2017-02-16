© Benoit Tessier / Reuters

The deputy head of Russia's Presidential Administration and former Rosatom chief Sergey Kirienko has transferred his retirement package to a foundation fighting kids' cancer.Kirienko has been in charge of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom since December 2007. In October he joined the Presidential Administration.The money has gone to a fund supporting pediatric hematology, oncology, and immunology. Kirienko who is the fund's chairman hopes a target of $69 million (4 billion rubles) could be raised over the next 5-7 years. He said that up to $8 million (450 million rubles) will be collected this year.According to him, one child in five with cancer dies.The fund's board of trustees also includes actress and founder of the Give Life charity Chulpan Khamatova and retired Olympic champion Yelena Isinbayeva.