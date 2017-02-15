© REUTERS/ Azad Lashkar

A facility in Iraq is providing new hope to 54 teenagers, who are suspected of aiding the terror group Daesh (also known as ISIL).The aim of the reform center, based in the northern Iraqi city of Dohuk, aims to deradicalize youths and women who have helped Daesh, an exclusive Reuters report has revealed."We encourage the teenagers and women to choose life and not death," Zaki Saleh Moussa, head of the facility in northern Iraq said in a recent interview with Reuters.One Iraqi teenager, Laith Abbas, who is currently at the facility, explains how he clutched an assault rifle while manning a Daesh checkpoint; however, he also claims that he was forced into joining the terrorist group by his family.​Daesh wanted Laith to become a suicide bomber, he tried to quit after 15 days, but when the terror group found out, they tortured him with a stick for three days.The Iraqi Army, federal police, Special Forces and Shi'ite militias have been pushing deeper into the Daesh stronghold and have driven the terror group out of the eastern half of the city of Mosul, as well as the towns and villages around it. However the western half of Mosul is still under Daesh control, but once the city falls the Iraqi authorities fear that the group will go underground, as a result the reform center and other deradicalization programs are seen as a positive tool to reduce further security threats.