© Ruptly

Clashes have erupted in Paris as hundreds of people have once again taken to the streets to protest police brutality. Police used tear gas against the demonstrators.The protesters once again gathered to express their support for a young black man known as Theo L., who was allegedlyThe demonstration is taking place at the Barbes Boulevard in the northern part of the city. It has already been marked by violence as police used tear gas to stop the crowd which tried to break through police cordons.The protesters began smashing windows of nearby buildings and forced police to intervene. Demonstrators also hurled projectiles at police officers and set fire to trash cans.The protesters are chanting "no justice, no peace" and "cops are rapists and murders!" They are also singing "everyone hates the police," according to the French Express newspaper.During previous protests which started two weeks ago, demonstrators used fireworks, burned cars, and shattered shop windows. After several nights of unrest in the suburbs, angry protests shifted to central Paris.About 254 people have been arrested since the protests flared up on February 4, the Express reports.One of the police officers was charged with rape and three others with aggravated assault. The case is currently under investigation.