Fears that a dam could break in southern Iran has prompted officials to evacuate a village as the country continues to be hit with heavy snowfalls not seen in years., which is located near Fasa. Initial reports said the villagers had resisted evacuation.One single person was hospitalized, officials said without elaborating.Rainfall also caused power cuts in parts of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.The oil-rich province has reported similar outages over the past days, which reportedly affected crude production. The Khuzestan governor denied rumors earlier on Monday that the rainfall had caused blackouts in vast parts of the provincial capital of Ahwaz, saying power had been restored to most cities of the province.Several villages were evacuated in the southeastern province of Sistan-and-Baluchestan last month after floods hit most of the territory. Two people were killed in the floods while initial estimates suggested that some 700 residential units had been partly or mostly damaged.