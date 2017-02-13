© AP Photo/ Mahir Alan/Dha-Depo Photos

Turkish police have detained more than 1,300 terror suspects since February 6, local media reported Monday citing Turkey's Interior Ministry statement.According to the Hurriyet newspaper,(FETO), which is accused by Ankara of being behind the July 15 military coup attempt, 520 - of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), 45 — of Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIL or Daesh), and 6 - of other banned leftist terrorist groups. Out of them, a total of 147 FETO and 26 PKK alleged members have been arrested so far.Turkey was hit by dozens of terrorist attacks throughout 2016 carried out by Daesh terrorist group outlawed in Russia, and PKK listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey. The majority of terrorist attacks were directed against Turkish security forces engaged in violent clashes with PKK militants in eastern parts of the county striving to create their own independent state, as the Kurds represent the largest ethnic minority in the country.Dozens of foreign nationals fell victims of the terrorist attacks carried out in Istanbul and Ankara. In particular, at least 39 people were killed, including more than 20 foreigners, almost 70 were injured as a result of the attack in Reina nightclub on Istanbul's European side during New Year's Eve celebrations.