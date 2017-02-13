© Tommy Arkle / Facebook

Footage has emerged of a mass brawl in a Wiltshire pub in the early hours of Sunday morning. More than 100 punters are thought to have joined in the melee., southwest England, as music played in the background.A police officer was reportedly struck in the face but avoided serious injury, while one person has since been charged with possession of a knife.A video of the brawl was uploaded to Facebook by truck driver Tommy Arkle, who captioned the clip: "Last night got way out of hand." It has been viewed more than half a million times.Arkle, who spoke to the Mirror, said:Somehow he ended up getting caught up in it all on his way back from the bar."There was a lot of blood, and a big wound on the top of his forehead. Someone called for an ambulance, which arrived pretty quickly and he was taken to A&E at the Royal United Hospital. He's OK now, though."Arkle went on to say: "I've never seen anything like it. I mean, I've seen fights happen in pubs on a night out, but this was something else."Both men and women were involved."Wiltshire police officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward with information about the incident.