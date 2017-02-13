© Department of Defense



Sources of Flynn's Worldview

Even as Flynn was speaking in Moscow, he was collaborating with Ledeen on a book called

The Field of Fight: How We Can Win the Global War Against Radical Islam and Its Allies

, which appeared in July 2016

When he took over DIA, Flynn said to his senior staff that everyone needed to know was that he was always right. His subordinates would only be right when their views became the same as his.

Iran represents a clear and present danger to the region, and eventually to the world. Iran's stated desire to destroy Israel is very real. Iran has not once contributed to the greater good of the security of the region. Nor has Iran contributed to the protection of security for the people of the region. Instead, and for decades, they have contributed to the severe insecurity and instability of the region, especially the sub-region of the Levant surrounding Israel. ... It is clear that the nuclear deal is not a permanent fix but merely a placeholder.

Flynn and Ledeen have constructed a narrative in which the world is at war with a great evil and Iran is the central player on the enemy side

The Danger of Escalation

possibly even mentally unhinged

About the author



Philip Giraldi, a former CIA officer, is executive director of the Council for the National Interest.