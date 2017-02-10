Locusts
Bolivia is under a state of emergency after a vast agricultural area of around 1000 hectares has been laid to ruin by a plague of locusts.
Locusts Destroy 2,700 Acres of Farmland in Bolivia

The locusts first appeared about one week ago in an area near Santa Cruz where most of the country's food and meat is produced.

President Evo Morales has announced a contingency plan that includes 655,000 euros in extra funding for fumigation.

Bolivia's Agriculture Secretary, Mauricio Ordonez said: "We will create a 500-metre-wide ring around the area affected and fumigate inside, working alongside the local authorities."