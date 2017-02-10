Locusts Destroy 2,700 Acres of Farmland in Bolivia https://t.co/JaKesjtHOC pic.twitter.com/Kso9p8eq3l



Bolivia is under a state of emergency after a vast agricultural area of around 1000 hectares has been laid to ruin by a plague of locusts.The locusts first appeared about one week ago in an area near Santa Cruz where most of the country's food and meat is produced.President Evo Morales has announced a contingency plan that includes 655,000 euros in extra funding for fumigation.Bolivia's Agriculture Secretary, Mauricio Ordonez said: "We will create a 500-metre-wide ring around the area affected and fumigate inside, working alongside the local authorities."