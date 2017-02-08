© Reuters



Russia said it will convene a conference of regional powers this month on settling the Afghanistan conflict and push again to include the Taliban.Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed on February 7 during a press conference with his counterpart from Kabul Salahuddin Rabbani that"We are expecting that our partners will be represented at a high level. Most have confirmed their participation," Lavrov said.Russia's meetingwho have had troops in the country since the American-led invasion in late 2001, but Lavrov said Moscow was hoping better ties with U.S. President Donald Trump would jump-start cooperation over Afghanistan.Moscow -- which fought a disastrous military campaign in Afghanistan during the Soviet era -- has increasingly asserted itself as a broker for solving the world's conflicts since intervening in the Syrian war in 2015.