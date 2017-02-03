© REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov



Syria consists of constituent parts; The law states the number of constituent parts, their boundaries and status; The organization of local administration is based on applying the principle of decentralization of authorities and responsibilities. The law states that the relationship between these units and the central authority, their mandate, financial revenues and control over their work. It also states the way such authorities are appointed or elected; The law shall state the status of the Kurdish Cultural Autonomy.

The official language of the state is Arabic. The law shall regulate how the official language is used; Government agencies and organizations of the Kurdish cultural autonomy shall use Arabic and Kurdish equally; Syrian citizens shall be guaranteed the right to educate their children in their native language in state educational institutions and in private educational institutions that meet the educational standard; Each region shall have the right to use another majority language in addition to the official language as is regulated by the law, if such use was approved by a locally held referendum.

The Constituent Assembly shall be formed to ensure participation of representatives of the constituent parts in legislative activities and administration of the state; The Constituent Assembly consists of representatives of the constituent parts; The law shall specify how members of the Constituent Assembly are delegated, their number, status and term of service.

It is not a blueprint for Syria's future. It is a tool in a diplomatic play.

which - unlike the US - has had throughout its history to deal with other cultures and other countries on equal terms