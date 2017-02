© National Review



"Antifa combines radical left-wing and anarchist politics, revulsion at racists, sexists, homophobes, anti-Semites, and Islamophobes, with the international anti-fascist culture of taking the streets and physically confronting the brownshirts of white supremacy, whoever they may be," Antifa NYC told The Nation last month.

Violent protests that led to the cancellation of a speech by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos at the University of California, Berkeley Wednesday night has cast a spotlight onFollowing the unrest, Yiannopoulos ascribed the violence to the general "Left" and President Donald Trump even called for taking away funds from the prestigious university. However, according to reports,Such acharacterizes "Antifa" andthat have sprung up in the wake of Trump's inauguration as president. "We won't put up with the violent rhetoric of Milo, Trump or the fascistic alt-right," one Berkeley student who said he identified with the "Antifa" movement told The Guardian . "We are willing to resist by any means necessary."It was thein Washington, D.C., on the day of Trump's inauguration, leading to injuries to police officers, who retaliated with pepper spray and stun grenades. On the same day, the man who coined the term alt-right and appeared to give a Nazi salute while celebrating Trump's election victory, Richard Spencer, was punched in the face in a video that went viral across social media."Antifa" dates back much further than Trump and the rise of the alt-right. The movementas a. One of the first notable clashes occurred inwhen a march of 5,000 uniformed Blackshirts led by the leader of the British Union of Fascists, Sir Oswald Mosley, was greeted by an estimatedThe form of protest spread to the United States in the following decades and has attracted fresh prominence following the rise of Trump, who has surrounded himself with several advisors and cabinet members espousing far-right views.The opening line of the latest post from the NYC Antifa group makes clear that they are anticipating plenty of activity in the year ahead.it reads.