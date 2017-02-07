THE SYNDROMES CONVERGE
PUTIN STEALS/HACKS/CONTROLS US ELECTION. OR SOMETHING.
The dominant story through December and early January was that Putin had "hacked", or controlled the outcome of or influenced the outcome of - exactly what was never precisely expressed - the US presidential election. Even so, the result had not been affected or so we were assured by the White House itself in "What Obama Said to Putin on the Red Phone About the Election Hack": President Obama picked up the "red phone" and warned Putin to stop. "Did the message work? 'Look at the results,' said an Obama administration official. 'There was nothing done on Election Day, so it must have worked.'" As ever, the WaPo led the charge and the day after the election told us "Secret CIA assessment says Russia was trying to help Trump win White House".
But when we finally saw the "secret assessments" they proved to be laughably damp squibs. The DHS/FBI report of 29 December 2016 carried this stunning disclaimer:
This report is provided "as is" for informational purposes only. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) does not provide any warranties of any kind regarding any information contained within.Perhaps the most ridiculous part of the DNI report of 6 January 2017 was the space - nearly half - devoted to a rant about the Russian TV channel RT. A report that had been published four years earlier. What that had to do with the Russian state influencing the 2016 election was obscure. But, revealingly, it also said this:
We also assess Putin and the Russian Government aspired to help President-elect Trump's election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him. All three agencies agree with this judgment. CIA and FBI have high confidence in this judgment; NSA has moderate confidence.In other words, DHS told us to ignore its report and the one agency in the US intelligence structure that would actually know about hacking and would have copies of everything - the NSA - wasn't very confident. Both reports were soon torn apart: John McAfee: "I can promise you if it looks like the Russians did it, then I can guarantee you it was not the Russians". (See 10:30). Jeffrey Carr: "Fatally flawed". Julian Assange:not a state actor. Even those who loath Putin trashed them.
The last gasp was the "golden showers dossier". Commissioned from a former UK SIS officer by one of Trump's Republican opponents and then taken over by a Democrat supporter, this collection of bottom-feeding stories had been floating around for months looking for a taker. Allegedly a record of compromising material on Trump collected from an improbably wide circle of informants it was finally published by Buzzfeed. In my opinion, it is good that Buzzfeed did so, otherwise it would have remained a poisonous rumour in the background. Once in the open, it was swiftly savaged. John Helmer probably did the best job of taking it apart, "Scott" examined the Ukrainian connection as did George Eliason. (In my opinion, many of the stories in the dossier had the sloppy quality of SBU inventions.) Finally, not even Newsweek, the source of many a PDS panic itself ("How Vladimir Putin Is Using Donald Trump to Advance Russia's Goals") bought it: "Thirteen Things That Don't Add Up in the Russia-Trump Intelligence Dossier".
So, altogether, the two intelligence reports sagged on internal evidence and the "golden shower" dossier was pretty much laughed out of court. It is not, therefore, surprising that we have heard little more since the first half of January. But more on this curious pause later.
But the memory of this (hopefully) short-lived pundit cottage industry lingers: "Russia's American coup: The U.S. is finally waking up to the fact that it has been turned into a subordinate ally to Russia, thanks to Putin and Trump"; "The Perfect Weapon: How Russian Cyberpower Invaded the U.S."; "Trump refuses to face reality about Russia"; "Today, as the U.S. grapples with a Russia with resurgent global ambitions, with a Kremlin that hacks our emails, manipulates our news—and, according to the CIA, actively worked to elect Donald Trump"; "Donald Trump: The Russian Poodle" and "Is Trump a Russian Stooge?".
OTHER ELECTIONS TOO
The allegations (and I think we may confidently say unfounded allegations - the intelligence reports are deeply unconvincing) have sparked off similar excitement in other countries. Not content with the hacking - or whatever it was - of the US election, we are told that Putin wants more. In Germany: "Putins hybrider Großangriff zur Bundestagswahl 2017; Propaganda-Feldzug sogar mit Sexmobs" (Putin's hybrid major attack on the Bundestag election 2017; Propaganda campaign even with sexmobs). Anne Applebaum eagerly picked up the theme: "In 2017, the Russian government will mount an open campaign to sway the German elections." But why stop at Germany? "Is Putin's Master Plan Only Beginning? With three consequential European elections occurring in 2017, the former K.G.B. officer has more potential to undermine free societies than he could have ever fathomed during his Cold War days." And so on: lots of this out there. Complete nonsense: anyone who thinks about it knows the globalists' election reverses are not because Putin seduced their subjects from proper deference, but because they have had enough.
It's absolutely absurd how ready people are to say that Russia controls everything - in the most recent of a very long series, a couple of days ago the the UK Defence Minister went on a rant about how Russia is "weaponising information". RT's and Sputnik's budgets are a fraction of the BBC's let alone all those of the other Western state-run outlets. Western news outlets have a world-wide presence that utterly dwarfs RT; their audience is many times greater no matter how RT boasts about its YouTube hits. And yet Western politicians expect their listeners to believe that, somehow, Putin has wormed his way into everybody's head, directs voting at a distance and is on the very edge of ruining everything. Derangement indeed.
MISCELLANEOUS SCARY THINGS
"Immortal Vladimir Putin? Russian leader visits anti-ageing pill factory".
"Vladimir Putin's Face Appears to Contain More Botulism Than Drug-Store Sushi"
"From Russia With Hate: Vladimir Putin's Newest Export: Terrorists".
"Russian treachery is extreme and it is everywhere."
"'Vlad Will Smash Britain In One Day!' Russians plot to turn UK into Siberian-style labour camp."
"Why 2017 is the most dangerous year for Britain since the Cold War: With the US and France both set to be run by Putin acolytes, it will fall to us to defend the Baltic states if Russia strikes. Yet we've cut our military to the bone..." "The Kremlin had succeeded where foreign invaders had failed since the Norman Conquest of 1066. Britain had been not just defeated, but crushed...". Encouragingly, the best-rated comments are contemptuous of what he's saying.
And who can forget the WaPo, formerly leading the struggle against "fake news", nowtrying to "retire" the term, telling us that a "Russian operation hacked a Vermont utility, showing risk to U.S. electrical grid security, officials say"? This sample of fake news hilariously survives with an Editor's note appended: "An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that Russian hackers had penetrated the U.S. electric grid. Authorities say there is no indication of that so far. The computer at Burlington Electric that was hacked was not attached to the grid." That particular piece of PDS didn't even survive a day.
THE FUTURE
In September I wondered, given that Western demonisations of enemies typically stopped upon their overthrow, how intense they would become when they couldn't get at their latest target. Would the accusations get crazier and crazier? Well, they did get crazier and crazier. But we are entering a rather interesting phase in which we will learn whether two forms of Derangement Syndrome can co-exist.
Since Trump was inaugurated on 20 January, I have noticed that Putin Derangement Syndrome is being pushed aside in the punditry by a crescendo of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Just as Putin has been diagnosed at a distance, so has he: "Is Donald Trump Mentally Ill? 3 Professors Of Psychiatry Ask President Obama To Conduct 'A Full Medical And Neuropsychiatric Evaluation'" and his signature gives cause for concern. "As Trump prepares his kissy face for Putin, a glimpse into the dictator's soul". PDS is replete with such remote sensing of Putin's inner self. The student of PDS will recognise the magazine covers about Trump of which the standout is Der Spiegel's (no small purveyor of PDS itself) showing Trump decapitating Lady Liberty à la Daesh. Since under-estimating Trump was so successful, why not continue to? Some writer thinks he's just a puppet of Steve Bannon. But maybe they're converging: "Manchurian Presidency: Why Angry White America Fell for Putin". But the most beautiful example of convergence, one that brings everything together is: "The Russian 'philosopher' who links Putin, Bannon, Turkey: Alexander Dugin"!
So, will Putin Derangement Syndrome be replaced by Trump Derangement Syndrome? Or are we entering a new state of delusion in which separate derangement syndromes converge and Putin, Trump, bin Laden as well as lesser figures like Milosevic and Gaddafi are revealed to be all part of a single Hidden Masters Derangement Syndrome?
