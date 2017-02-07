© Dado Ruvic/Reuters

—and we have argued that it was unconstitutional from the start," Chris Sonderby, Facebook's deputy general counsel, said in 2014.

During its fight against the warrants, Facebook was told by a lower court that, as an online service provider, it could not legally contest the warrants. Only account holders, who were not allowed to know their accounts were the subject of a search warrant, could challenge the warrants based on privacy concerns,

the court said, compelling Facebook to comply with the warrants while it appealed the action.