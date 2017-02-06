Two magnitude 5.3 earthquakes struck the Aegean Sea near Turkey's western Çanakkale province on Monday morning, causing minor damage.The first earthquake was recorded at 6:51 a.m. local time at a, according to Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute, while the second one was recorded at 13:58 local time.It was felt in the neighboring Muğla, Aydın, Izmir, Bursa and Tekirdağ provinces, reports said.No injuries or casualties have been reported, but the earthquake caused minor damage to buildings.