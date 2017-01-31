© Jim Young/Reuters

A key malaria treatment has failed for the first time, prompting scientists to fear the disease could be becoming resistant to the primary drugs used to counter it. The failure occurred in four patients being treated in the UK for an African strain of the mosquito-borne condition.A team of medics from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said it's still too early to say for sure that they had found a dangerous level of resistance, but called for further investigation. The results were reported in the Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy Journal after being carried out in late 2016."It does feel like something is changing, but we're not yet in a crisis. It is an early sign and we need to take it quite seriously as it may be snowballing into something with greater impact," he said."There has been anecdotal evidence in Africa of treatment failure on a scale that is clinically challenging," Sutherland said. "We need to go in and look carefully at drug efficacy."He said African resistance is distinct from recent Asian examples and treatments had to be reviewed in light of the new risk of adaption.