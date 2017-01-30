A driver captured the creepy sight as the birds soared through a dark gray sky.In the video, the birds appeared to be flying in a snake-like formation as they swarmed over cars entering and leaving the city.The video showed traffic backed up on one side of the freeway as cars slowed down on the other side due to the swooping birds.Some of the feathery creatures were also seen perched on top of the cement divider.Others were spotted landing on the highway near the median.At one point, a few of them flew right across the windshield of the person filming the video.The flock of birds looked like a scene from Alfred Hitchcock's 1963 horror film, The Birds.In Hitchcock's famous classic thousands of birds terrorized the small town of Bodega Bay.