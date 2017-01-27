Society's Child
Cop Who Gave Homeless Man a Sh*t Sandwich, Fired for His Disgusting, Vile Act
Matt Agorist
The Free Thought Project
Fri, 27 Jan 2017 00:00 UTC
"It was a disgusting, vile act — that, there is no excuse; there is no explaining it; there is no justification," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told KOMO News after the termination of an officer for, quite literally, giving a homeless man a sh*t sandwich.
"It's a disgrace to the department, it's a disgrace to the badge," McManus continued.
In May, Officer Matthew Luckhurst inexplicably thought it would be humorous to place feces in between two slices of bread and offer it to a likely-starving homeless person in a styrofoam takeout box, and then boast of this 'prank' to his partner.
His partner, however, didn't share the sentiment — and the pair of cops returned to the scene, where Luckhurst ostensibly disposed of the sickening, cruel offering.
Only a month after being caught in this sick and twisted 'prank' on an innocent homeless man — before he was fired — Lockhurst pulled another sh*t prank. This time, his sh*tty shenanigans would be on his fellow cops.
Luckhurst and a second officer, Steve Albart, carried out the incident together in June after a female officer asked that the women's restroom at a bike-patrol office remain clean, KSAT-TV reports.
To get back at the officer for asking that the women's bathroom remain clean, Albart and Lockhurst then defecated in the toilet and then Lockhurst smeared a feces-like substance all over the seat.
For not flushing the toilet, Albart was suspended for 30 days, which he's already served.
You cannot make this up.
Apparently, Lockhurst's infatuation with sh*tty 'pranks' was so strong that he was unable to control himself — even after it threatened his job when he was caught the first time.
Naturally, Lockhurst's attorney, Ben Sifuentes, said Luckhurst had only been joking about the poop sandwich and is fighting the suspensions claiming that the allegations are unfounded. This is, quite laughably, in spite of the fact that Lockhurst himself admitted to the prank in November.
"This has taught me to stop acting childish and making stupid baseless jokes," Luckhurst wrote in a statement to investigators. "I need to stop the pranks and juvenile jokes to get arise (sic) or reaction from fellow officers and friends."
SAPD cops have a terrible track record when it comes to corruption and abuse.
Previously, the Free Thought Project brought you the story of SAPD officer Serena Botello whose GPS was also used to show her negligence, exposing the fact that she had refused to do her job, not once, not 5 times, not 15 times, but 23 times in just a two-month period.
One of these 23 incidents was even caught on Botello's dashcam as well. She was seen driving away from a shooting in which she could have possibly saved the victim's life.
Also, a former SAPD officer was sentenced to 18 months in jail for gruesomely stabbing and shooting his family's dog.
Also, it was the SAPD who brutally beat a 16-year-old boy because they smelled marijuana.
Yet again, it was 2 SAPD officers who brutally beat a 70-year-old man because they thought he was drunk. He was actually having a diabetic attack.
These are just the tip of the iceberg. For a full rap sheet on SAPD corruption, you can visit this link, here.
