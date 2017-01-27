© Alexander Vilf / Sputnik



In a detailed blog post, the lawyer of Russian Olympic skiers Aleksandr Legkov & Yevgeny Belov revealed inconsistencies behind the decision by the International Ski Federation to uphold their ban based on broad allegations in the McLaren Report.On December 22, the International Ski Federation (FIS) cited a report from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) under the direction of law professor Richard McLaren in its decision to suspend several Russian athletes who competed in the Sochi Olympics, including Legkov and Belov.Christof Wieschemann, the lawyer representing the two Russian skiers, said in a statement on Wednesday that the FIS had informed him that the ban would be upheld, despite one of the three members of the panel disagreeing with the decision.The panelist then pointed out some inconsistencies in the WADA report.The text of the documents is confusing as a result. Belov and Legkov seem to take part in events where they were not actually present. In addition, the post points out both Legkov and Belov were extensively tested for doping and found negative each time, and there is no evidence that either athlete had knowledge of or benefited from the alleged probe tampering.Speaking to RT earlier in the month, Wieschemann said that the McLaren Report was riddled with errors."Evgeny Belov is mentioned for two competitions in which he did not participate," he said in the interview, adding that there were "no less than ten faulty records in different [McLaren Report] lists."," Wieschemann said.In December, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Independent Commission, headed by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, delivered the second part of its report, which claimed that over 1,000 Russian athletes competing in the Summer, Winter, and Paralympic games could have been involved in the manipulation system to conceal positive doping tests.Following its publication, the FIS suspended six Russian skiers, including Belov and Legkov. Four Russian skeleton athletes were also provisionally suspended from competing by the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) but their suspensions were lifted on January 8