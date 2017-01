© Andrew White/New York Times



Peter Thiel is a billionaire, the biggest Donald J. Trump supporter in Trump-hating Silicon Valley and, above all, someone who prides himself on doing the opposite of what everyone else is doing.So it makes perfect sense that right after President Trump proclaimed in his inaugural address that "the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America,"In these uncertain times, it is undoubtedly smart to have a backup country. But the news thatset off an immediate furor in the island nation.One question being asked was why Mr. Thiel became a New Zealander in 2011. Close behind that was how it happened.If you like New Zealand enough to want to become a citizen, the country's Internal Affairs Department noted on Wednesday,is "to have been physically in New Zealand for a minimum of 1,350 days in the five years preceding the citizenship application."is that you "continue to reside" there after becoming a citizen.The investor, who retains his American citizenship, wasHe secretly funded the lawsuit that killed off Gawker Media, the network of gossip sites that outed him as gay.When Mr. Trump won, Mr. Thiel emerged as a key adviser. He has spent much of the time since the election in New York asPeople from Mr. Thiel's network are under consideration for significant jobs in Trump's cabinet.As a byproduct of his singular support for Mr. Trump in Silicon Valley,a fate many of his peers go out of their way to avoid. He has been reported as a possible Supreme Court justice, as a potential Republican candidate for governor of California, and most recently, as President Trump's potential ambassador to Germany. ("Utopia," he once called it. He has anin the country that has put millions into local start-ups. He alsothere, which his Silicon Valley friends hope to fly to in the event of a worldwide pandemic But actually going so far as toThat was a surprise, and it makes for an odd juxtaposition with President Trump, who has chastised companies for investing in other countries, and who said on Friday, "From this moment on, it's going to be America first." A spokesman for Mr. Thiel declined to comment. A White House spokeswoman did not return a message seeking comment.Mr. Thiel's citizenship came to light when Matt Nippert, an investigative reporter for The New Zealand Herald , was looking into a lakefront estate that Mr. Thiel bought in the country in 2015 for somewhere in the neighborhood of $10 million. Since it was farmland, the 477-acre South Island property appeared to come under the Overseas Investment Act's definition of "sensitive land." The law requires foreigners to seek official permission.Joanna Carr, a spokeswoman for the Overseas Investment Office, confirmed on Wednesday that Mr. Thiel had presented the required documentation. "We learned of Mr. Thiel's citizenship last year," Ms. Carr said in a statement.New Zealand's typical process for citizenship has numerous conditions, including residency and "good character," which is actively confirmed.Iain Lees-Galloway, a spokesman for the Labour Party, said in an interview. "We're a small country; he's a very wealthy man; he's a man who is prominent in the business world. I think he would have stood out in New Zealand."If Mr. Thiel was not a resident in New Zealand for the necessary amount of time,must have been made. The government has not responded to questions about whether that happened and, if so, what the reason was."I guess what people are concerned about and the question that we're asking is,Mr. Lees-Galloway said. "Is it because he is a wealthy person that he was givenThat is something which jars with New Zealand values. We're an egalitarian country: We pride ourselves on treating everyone equally regardless of their wealth."Mr. Lees-Galloway lodged written questions in Parliament on Wednesday with the minister of internal affairs, Peter Dunne. The government has until mid-February to respond.Perhaps Mr. Thiel's interest in New Zealand is indeed a way of hedging his bets on a biological catastrophe or an economic meltdown. There might be a tax strategy. New Zealand's reputation as a tax haven was confirmed by the recent Panama Papers scandal.There is yet another possibility. Mr. Thiel is a huge fan of "The Lord of the Rings" and has named investments after elements of the J. R. R. Tolkien epic — Mithril, Palantir and, in New Zealand itself, Valar.And New Zealand was where Peter Jackson made his acclaimed films of the series. Becoming a citizen might be the closest thing to living in Middle-earth itself.