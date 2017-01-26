Puppet Masters
Trump advisor, Peter Thiel, has a backup country: New Zealand
David Streitfeld, Jacqueline Williams
The New York Times
Wed, 25 Jan 2017 00:00 UTC
The New York Times
Wed, 25 Jan 2017 00:00 UTC
supporter in Trump-hating Silicon Valley and, above all, someone who prides himself on doing the opposite of what everyone else is doing.
So it makes perfect sense that right after President Trump proclaimed in his inaugural address that "the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America," Mr. Thiel was revealed to be a citizen of a country on the other side of the world: New Zealand.
In these uncertain times, it is undoubtedly smart to have a backup country. But the news that one of the richest citizens of New Zealand is a naturalized American who was born in Germany set off an immediate furor in the island nation.
One question being asked was why Mr. Thiel became a New Zealander in 2011. Close behind that was how it happened.
If you like New Zealand enough to want to become a citizen, the country's Internal Affairs Department noted on Wednesday, one requirement is "to have been physically in New Zealand for a minimum of 1,350 days in the five years preceding the citizenship application." Another requirement is that you "continue to reside" there after becoming a citizen.
Mr. Thiel, 49, does not appear to have done either.
The investor, who retains his American citizenship, was a founder of the online payments site PayPal and the data company Palantir. He secretly funded the lawsuit that killed off Gawker Media, the network of gossip sites that outed him as gay.
When Mr. Trump won, Mr. Thiel emerged as a key adviser. He has spent much of the time since the election in New York as part of the transition team. People from Mr. Thiel's network are under consideration for significant jobs in Trump's cabinet.
As a byproduct of his singular support for Mr. Trump in Silicon Valley, Mr. Thiel has become famous, a fate many of his peers go out of their way to avoid. He has been reported as a possible Supreme Court justice, as a potential Republican candidate for governor of California, and most recently, as President Trump's potential ambassador to Germany. (He denied the first, and the others appear unlikely.)
Mr. Thiel's admiration for New Zealand is longstanding. "Utopia," he once called it. He has an investment firm in the country that has put millions into local start-ups. He also owns lavish properties there, which his Silicon Valley friends hope to fly to in the event of a worldwide pandemic.
But actually going so far as to become a citizen? That was a surprise, and it makes for an odd juxtaposition with President Trump, who has chastised companies for investing in other countries, and who said on Friday, "From this moment on, it's going to be America first." A spokesman for Mr. Thiel declined to comment. A White House spokeswoman did not return a message seeking comment.
Mr. Thiel's citizenship came to light when Matt Nippert, an investigative reporter for The New Zealand Herald, was looking into a lakefront estate that Mr. Thiel bought in the country in 2015 for somewhere in the neighborhood of $10 million. Since it was farmland, the 477-acre South Island property appeared to come under the Overseas Investment Act's definition of "sensitive land." The law requires foreigners to seek official permission.
But Mr. Thiel did not need permission, the reporter found, because he was a New Zealand citizen. Joanna Carr, a spokeswoman for the Overseas Investment Office, confirmed on Wednesday that Mr. Thiel had presented the required documentation. "We learned of Mr. Thiel's citizenship last year," Ms. Carr said in a statement.
New Zealand's typical process for citizenship has numerous conditions, including residency and "good character," which is actively confirmed.
"It just seems very, very unlikely that Mr. Thiel lived in New Zealand for the majority of his time for the five years preceding 2011 and went unnoticed," Iain Lees-Galloway, a spokesman for the Labour Party, said in an interview. "We're a small country; he's a very wealthy man; he's a man who is prominent in the business world. I think he would have stood out in New Zealand."
If Mr. Thiel was not a resident in New Zealand for the necessary amount of time, an exception must have been made. The government has not responded to questions about whether that happened and, if so, what the reason was.
"I guess what people are concerned about and the question that we're asking is, Did money play a part in this?" Mr. Lees-Galloway said. "Is it because he is a wealthy person that he was given special treatment? That is something which jars with New Zealand values. We're an egalitarian country: We pride ourselves on treating everyone equally regardless of their wealth."
Mr. Lees-Galloway lodged written questions in Parliament on Wednesday with the minister of internal affairs, Peter Dunne. The government has until mid-February to respond.
Perhaps Mr. Thiel's interest in New Zealand is indeed a way of hedging his bets on a biological catastrophe or an economic meltdown. There might be a tax strategy. New Zealand's reputation as a tax haven was confirmed by the recent Panama Papers scandal.
There is yet another possibility. Mr. Thiel is a huge fan of "The Lord of the Rings" and has named investments after elements of the J. R. R. Tolkien epic — Mithril, Palantir and, in New Zealand itself, Valar.
And New Zealand was where Peter Jackson made his acclaimed films of the series. Becoming a citizen might be the closest thing to living in Middle-earth itself.
So it makes perfect sense that right after President Trump proclaimed in his inaugural address that "the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America," Mr. Thiel was revealed to be a citizen of a country on the other side of the world: New Zealand.
In these uncertain times, it is undoubtedly smart to have a backup country. But the news that one of the richest citizens of New Zealand is a naturalized American who was born in Germany set off an immediate furor in the island nation.
One question being asked was why Mr. Thiel became a New Zealander in 2011. Close behind that was how it happened.
If you like New Zealand enough to want to become a citizen, the country's Internal Affairs Department noted on Wednesday, one requirement is "to have been physically in New Zealand for a minimum of 1,350 days in the five years preceding the citizenship application." Another requirement is that you "continue to reside" there after becoming a citizen.
Mr. Thiel, 49, does not appear to have done either.
The investor, who retains his American citizenship, was a founder of the online payments site PayPal and the data company Palantir. He secretly funded the lawsuit that killed off Gawker Media, the network of gossip sites that outed him as gay.
When Mr. Trump won, Mr. Thiel emerged as a key adviser. He has spent much of the time since the election in New York as part of the transition team. People from Mr. Thiel's network are under consideration for significant jobs in Trump's cabinet.
As a byproduct of his singular support for Mr. Trump in Silicon Valley, Mr. Thiel has become famous, a fate many of his peers go out of their way to avoid. He has been reported as a possible Supreme Court justice, as a potential Republican candidate for governor of California, and most recently, as President Trump's potential ambassador to Germany. (He denied the first, and the others appear unlikely.)
Mr. Thiel's admiration for New Zealand is longstanding. "Utopia," he once called it. He has an investment firm in the country that has put millions into local start-ups. He also owns lavish properties there, which his Silicon Valley friends hope to fly to in the event of a worldwide pandemic.
But actually going so far as to become a citizen? That was a surprise, and it makes for an odd juxtaposition with President Trump, who has chastised companies for investing in other countries, and who said on Friday, "From this moment on, it's going to be America first." A spokesman for Mr. Thiel declined to comment. A White House spokeswoman did not return a message seeking comment.
Mr. Thiel's citizenship came to light when Matt Nippert, an investigative reporter for The New Zealand Herald, was looking into a lakefront estate that Mr. Thiel bought in the country in 2015 for somewhere in the neighborhood of $10 million. Since it was farmland, the 477-acre South Island property appeared to come under the Overseas Investment Act's definition of "sensitive land." The law requires foreigners to seek official permission.
But Mr. Thiel did not need permission, the reporter found, because he was a New Zealand citizen. Joanna Carr, a spokeswoman for the Overseas Investment Office, confirmed on Wednesday that Mr. Thiel had presented the required documentation. "We learned of Mr. Thiel's citizenship last year," Ms. Carr said in a statement.
New Zealand's typical process for citizenship has numerous conditions, including residency and "good character," which is actively confirmed.
"It just seems very, very unlikely that Mr. Thiel lived in New Zealand for the majority of his time for the five years preceding 2011 and went unnoticed," Iain Lees-Galloway, a spokesman for the Labour Party, said in an interview. "We're a small country; he's a very wealthy man; he's a man who is prominent in the business world. I think he would have stood out in New Zealand."
If Mr. Thiel was not a resident in New Zealand for the necessary amount of time, an exception must have been made. The government has not responded to questions about whether that happened and, if so, what the reason was.
"I guess what people are concerned about and the question that we're asking is, Did money play a part in this?" Mr. Lees-Galloway said. "Is it because he is a wealthy person that he was given special treatment? That is something which jars with New Zealand values. We're an egalitarian country: We pride ourselves on treating everyone equally regardless of their wealth."
Mr. Lees-Galloway lodged written questions in Parliament on Wednesday with the minister of internal affairs, Peter Dunne. The government has until mid-February to respond.
Perhaps Mr. Thiel's interest in New Zealand is indeed a way of hedging his bets on a biological catastrophe or an economic meltdown. There might be a tax strategy. New Zealand's reputation as a tax haven was confirmed by the recent Panama Papers scandal.
There is yet another possibility. Mr. Thiel is a huge fan of "The Lord of the Rings" and has named investments after elements of the J. R. R. Tolkien epic — Mithril, Palantir and, in New Zealand itself, Valar.
And New Zealand was where Peter Jackson made his acclaimed films of the series. Becoming a citizen might be the closest thing to living in Middle-earth itself.
Comment: Evidently Thiel made his residence choices before Trump made his to run for president. Whether he did so ethically remains the question.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Trump advisor, Peter Thiel, has a backup country: New ZealandPeter Thiel is a billionaire, the biggest Donald J. Trump supporter in Trump-hating Silicon Valley and, above all, someone who prides himself on doing the opposite of what everyone else is doing....