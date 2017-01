© Leonhard Foeger / Reuters



According to the local Kronen Zeitung newspaper , all of those detained were from the former Yugoslavia. Police and units from the Office for Protection of the Constitution have carried out several anti-terror raids targeting "extreme Salafists" since Thursday morning.A 17-year old teenager arrested in Vienna last Friday over allegations that he was plotting a terrorist attack in the Austrian capital called the preacher his "idol."Police in Graz have raided numerous apartments, as well as a mosque considered dangerous, which apparently gets its funding mainly from Arab countries. A similar mosques has been stormed in Vienna as well.The raids were conducted "in the context of pending investigations concerning suspected participation in a terrorist organization [Islamic State, IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL]," APA (Austria Presse Agentur) news agency writes, citing officials.Police have stepped up security measures in Vienna since the arrest of the 17-year-old teen on Friday. Austrian Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka said the teen has admitted to building a "test bomb" in Germany, where his suspected accomplice was also arrested, state broadcaster ORF reported.According to Sobotka, the young man had a "Salafist background" and told interrogators that he supported the Islamic State terrorist group [IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL].On Tuesday, Austrian Defense Minister Hans Peter Doskozil suggested that terror suspects returning from the Syrian war should be tagged, and UK-style total CCTV surveillance be put in place."There are several possibilities on the table. Electronic ankle tags for people posing a potential threat are definitely something to be considered," the center-left politician told the O1 state radio station on Tuesday."I definitely think that it would be appropriate that they are monitored, that the authorities know what they are doing, whom they are meeting," he added.There are currently some 297 terror suspects in Austria, most of whom are war returnees; 20 percent are female, according to Austria's Krone newspaper.