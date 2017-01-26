Society's Child
Sorry libtards: Majority of Americans approve of Trump's 'America First' message
The Hill
Thu, 26 Jan 2017 00:47 UTC
A Politico/Morning Consult poll finds 65 percent of Americans had a positive reaction to the president's message.
The poll also finds 49 percent of those who watched or heard the president's inauguration speech said it was excellent or good. Only 39 percent thought the speech was fair or poor.
Fifty-one percent of voters thought the speech was "optimistic," 46 percent said it was "presidential" and 44 percent said it was "inspiring."
Sixty-one percent of respondents said they agreed with the president's plan to "buy American and hire American."
After his first few days in office, Trump has an approval rating of 46 percent and a disapproval rating of 37 percent. Another 38 percent say the country is on the right track, and 62 percent say it's on the wrong track.
The poll was conducted from Jan. 20 22 among 1,922 registered voters. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.
During his inaugural address, Trump pledged to embark on "a great national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people."
He vowed to deliver on his promise to take on the establishment in Washington and deliver results for Americans forgotten by their leaders.
He also depicted the country as a nation in crisis, plagued by "American carnage" caused by crime at home and the threat from terrorism abroad and sought to rally the country behind his "America first" vision.
Republicans and Democrats heardtwo different speeches from the president.
Democrats said the address painted a dark vision of an America that doesn't exist. On the other hand, many Republicans saw the address as a sign that the president plans to put the interest of the American people first.
