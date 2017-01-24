Muhammad Ashraf, the owner of the company, Nationwide Chauffeured Services, is now speaking out against the protesters for what they did.
In an exclusive interview with Red Alert Politics, Ashraf said he wasn't a supporter of Donald Trump during his campaign, but Friday's protests were completely counter-productive.
"I have a different point of view," Ashraf told Red Alert. "I did not agree with many of the things he said, but that still does not give me the right to go and affect someone's livelihood."Ashraf noted that the Women's March on Washington and in other cities around the country was a model for how to peacefully protest.
"I really don't think we need to take this [violent] route."Ashraf's employee, Luis Villarroel, 58, was dropping a client off at their destination when things turned ugly. Protesters smashed doors and windows in the vicinity, but then turned their attention to Villarroel and the limo. People began pounding on the car and started throwing stones and bricks in his direction. The driver ended up going to the hospital for cuts on his hands and arms from glass being shattered by thrown projectiles.
Ashraf provided a few photos from the incident (Disclaimer - there is blood):
"[We've] been in business for over 25 years and this is the first time this has happened," Ashraf said.Ashraf explained that with the loss of the vehicle, his company is now in the hole for $70,000 (if insurance doesn't cover riots) plus commission and the medical bills for his driver.
It's ironic to think that protesters are angry with President Trump for his proposed plan to harm and demonize immigrants and Muslims, yet they personally have a hand in destroying the livelihood of a Muslim immigrant.
But when people are in need, there are other decent Americans to pay it forward and help. Marlo Johnson-Denning from Palm Coast, Florida set up a GoFundMe page to help Ashraf, Villarroel, and their company.
In a post, Johnson-Denning wrote,
"We are all coming together to Help Nationwide Sedan Services LLC From Alexandria, VA. They are a victim of a senseless act that led to one of their limousines being destroyed. This is an effort to help this company rebuild in their time of need. This is what this Industry Does !!! Pull together and show our support. Thank you all for helping this company."Ashraf told Red Alert Politics that after paying for the car and medical expenses, all extra money will go to charity.
