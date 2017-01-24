Earth Changes
Chile declares 'state of catastrophe' due to worst forest fires for over a decade
International Business Times UK
Sun, 22 Jan 2017 10:57 UTC
Fire fighters are battling the worst forest fires for over 10 years in central Chile as President Michelle Bachelet declares the state a "catastrophe".
Over 175,000 square miles were the site of a raging inferno in the area south of Santiago, the country's capital city. More than 200 people were evacuated as hundreds of firefighters, military and forestry workers were brought into the region to battle the blaze.
Josephina Lopez, from to the country's National Emergency Office (ONEMI), said no fatalities were reported but huge economic losses were expected.
The disaster was called "a sort of earthquake" for the area, agriculture minister Carlos Furche said on Chile's national radio, with a farming emergency declared. Crops and vineyards have been destroyed.
President Bachelet was seeking help from other countries, including its neighbour Argentina, while France had already offered assistance. "I've instructed the Interior Ministry to declare a catastrophe zone and a state of emergency in the areas affected by the fires," President Bachelet said on Twitter.
By calling a state of catastrophe, military personnel can be deployed to assist in dousing the wildfires.
Helicopters and planes were needed to drop fire retardant onto the forest areas, interior minister Mario Fernandez said, as high winds and a heat wave fuel the flames. Thick smoke from the intense fires is causing a thick haze over acres of land.
Television news footage showed helicopters and planes attempting to put out the fires, but apparently to little effect.
Authorities are attempting to discover the cause of the blaze although the forests have been extremely dry after several weeks without rain. January is the hottest month of the Chilean summer.
The head of Chile's CONAF forestry service, Aaron Cavieres, said the fires were caused by people, according to Voice of America, but whether they were set on purpose could not yet be determined.
In 2014, a fire in Valparaiso killed 15 people and destroyed over 2,000 homes.
Comment: In neighbouring Argentina a state of disaster and an agricultural emergency were declared in the province of La Pampa, on Sunday. Wildfires have ravaged more than one million hectares across several locations, according to local authorities.
National Fire Management Plan director Guillermo Barisone said that the wildfire started during a dry storm, which saw around 500 lightning strikes in a predominately dry grass area.
Quote of the Day
To your request of my opinion of the manner in which a newspaper should be conducted so as to be most useful, I should answer, 'by restraining it to true facts and sound principles only.' Yet I fear such a paper would find few subscribers. It is a melancholy truth, that a suppression of the press could not more completely deprive the nation of its benefits, than is done by its abandoned prostitution to falsehood. Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper. Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle. I will add that the man who never looks into a newspaper is better informed than he who reads them; inasmuch as he who knows nothing is nearer to truth than he whose mind is filled with falsehoods and errors. He who reads nothing will still learn the great facts, and the details are all false.
¬ Reply by the U.S. President to John Norvell, 1807
Pah. What's wrong with turtle necks? Actually, in England we don't call them turtle necks, we call them polo necks. I could never work out why...
She will be on CNN's news writing team by weeks end. So are the 'ex first kids' fair game now? I think I saw one up in Oregon the other day...
Since he also served on the House Select Benghazi Committee, one would think that he would be privy to some interesting information about Hillary...
Maybe you cannot date rock. They can. Also, in this case, it's not very important to actually date rocks. They could be off like 50%, and the...
I have read this topic from many sources including left, right and a couple that truly tried to state only information without bias. This article...
