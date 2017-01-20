The Wynn Las Vegas has removed all Tom Ford beauty products and eyewear from the resort after comments the designer made about Melania Trump.Ford, 55, said during an appearance on The View in November that he would not be dressing Melania Trump while she was in the White House because his clothes are 'too expensive' for a first lady to wear, noting that in that position she would have to 'relate to everybody.'He then went on to say: 'Tom Ford is an example. "I will not dress the First Lady." He was never asked to dress - and Steve Wynn just called me and he said he thought it was so terrible what Tom Ford said, that he threw his clothing out of his Las Vegas hotel.The Wynn property in Las Vegas does not carry Tom Ford clothing, though they did carry the designer's beauty collection.In fact, Wynn has publicized the fact that his hotel carried Tom Ford Beauty many times in the past, noting they are one of the few places on The Strip to carry the collection.The Wynn also posted an ad over the weekend looking to hire someone to work at the Tom Ford counter, noting that they are currently growing and building that business.The only freestanding Tom Ford retail boutique in Las Vegas is at The Shops at Crystals, which is partially owned by the investment management company Invesco.Invesco's chairman and chief strategist is none other than Wilbur Ross, Trump's nominee for secretary of Commerce.That boutique remains open at this time, with no plans to close despite the close relationship between Trump and Ross.Melania meanwhile will reportedly be wearing Ralph Lauren for the inauguration on Friday.Wynn was appointed a member of the inaugural committee back in November, the group responsible for helping to raise the millions it takes to put on the events surrounding the swearing in ceremony every for years.President Obama's team raised $53million for his 2009 swearing-in.Ford stopped by The View in November to discuss his new film Nocturnal Animals, but then talk turned to the future first lady.'We've got a new first lady, Melania Trump, and she's quite beautiful, and she's thin, she's gonna look great in [your] clothes, no?' host Joy Behar asked Ford at the top of the interview, clearly hoping to learn if Ford would consider working with the former model or had a strict ban.A hesitant looking Ford paused for a moment before responding to the question, saying: 'I don't know. I was asked to dress her quite a few years ago and I declined.'The price of the dress was never given since it was one-of-a-kind, but Ford's gowns tend to start around $5,000, with many of his evening looks being priced in the five-figure range.'Michelle I dressed once when she was going to Buckingham Palace for dinner with the Queen,' said Ford when asked to comment on some of Michelle's more expensive looks.'I thought that was appropriate and I was honored.'When prodded a bit more about whether Melania should really stop wearing expensive clothes once her husband takes office, Ford simply said: 'I'll leave that to Melania.'He also made a point of noting that he would not dress Hillary Clinton if she was in the White House.