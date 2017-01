© John Gress / Reuters

Photos were published on Wednesday showing crews erecting brick pillars and fencing around the Northwest DC property the soon-to-be former First Family will inhabit for the next two years.One photo shows a six-foot wall of bricks and fence with an opening for the driveway.Another shows crews diligently constructing the security measures to keep the undesirables — or deplorables? — at a safe distance from the Obamas.TMZ published photos last week of crews building the brick pillars.Obama, of course, is not the only liberal politician toDuring the presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton was exposed for building a huge wall around her Chappaqua, New York property.The security guard in this photo gives it some perspective — it must be at least 10 feet high.How about we require former politicians to relocate to the southern border. That way, their personal security can double as America's security, too?