© John Gress / Reuters
It turns out Barack Obama does believe in building protective walls — for himself.

Photos were published on Wednesday showing crews erecting brick pillars and fencing around the Northwest DC property the soon-to-be former First Family will inhabit for the next two years.


One photo shows a six-foot wall of bricks and fence with an opening for the driveway.

Another shows crews diligently constructing the security measures to keep the undesirables — or deplorables? — at a safe distance from the Obamas.


TMZ published photos last week of crews building the brick pillars.

Obama, of course, is not the only liberal politician to oppose a wall for America's protection, but erect one for their own security.

During the presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton was exposed for building a huge wall around her Chappaqua, New York property.

The security guard in this photo gives it some perspective — it must be at least 10 feet high.


How about we require former politicians to relocate to the southern border. That way, their personal security can double as America's security, too?