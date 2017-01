© Auburn Police Dept.



Don't mess with poppy!A California woman is charged on one count of kidnapping after she attempted to abduct a young girl from her grandfather at the Ashford Park in Auburn.Lindsay Frasher, 28, reportedly approached the 3-year-old girl near the duck pond inside the park, where she referred to the child by a made-up first name and proceeded to pick her up. According to The Washington Post , the child's grandfather was right next to her during the time of the frightening incident and in a panic, he wrapped his arms around her and clenched onto her.Bystanders admitted to getting sight of the episode and jumping in to try and help."There was basically a tug-of-war over the granddaughter," Sgt. Gary Hopping of the Auburn Police Department told The Washington Post.Auburn police arrived to the scene around 1:45 p.m. and concluded after investigation that Frasher's intent was to kidnap the girl.police said in a statement.It is unknown whether the woman was suffering from mental illness."If you take somebody and move them — no matter how slight — it is kidnapping," Hopping said.Frasher is currently being held at a county jail on $210,000 bail.