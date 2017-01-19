© Auburn Police Dept.
A California woman is charged on one count of kidnapping after she attempted to abduct a young girl from her grandfather at the Ashford Park in Auburn.

Lindsay Frasher, 28, reportedly approached the 3-year-old girl near the duck pond inside the park, where she referred to the child by a made-up first name and proceeded to pick her up.

According to The Washington Post, the child's grandfather was right next to her during the time of the frightening incident and in a panic, he wrapped his arms around her and clenched onto her.


Bystanders admitted to getting sight of the episode and jumping in to try and help.

"There was basically a tug-of-war over the granddaughter," Sgt. Gary Hopping of the Auburn Police Department told The Washington Post.

Auburn police arrived to the scene around 1:45 p.m. and concluded after investigation that Frasher's intent was to kidnap the girl.

"Frasher was not known to the family or family members involved. (She) was not believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident," police said in a statement.

It is unknown whether the woman was suffering from mental illness.

"If you take somebody and move them — no matter how slight — it is kidnapping," Hopping said.

Frasher is currently being held at a county jail on $210,000 bail.